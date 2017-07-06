5 to start your day

1. Fire ban kicks in today across Lower Mainland

Time to bring out the propane. The ban comes after weeks of increasing temperatures and little-to-no rain in the region.

REMINDER: Fire ban in B.C.'s #Coastal region begins today. @BCGovFireInfo – Details: https://t.co/U47xXpzZBk pic.twitter.com/j9wMXHzv8Y — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) July 6, 2017

2. Victim of Abbotsford homicide identified, investigation continues

"It remains early in the investigation, and police are working tirelessly to determine the motive for this tragic death."

3. Condemned Surrey coyote vanishes

A Surrey coyote set to be shot has not been seen since two toddler-stalking incidents reported.

4. Vancouver wants to license Airbnb hosts

Could this be the solution to Vancouver's low vacancy rate of rental units? New rules would allow most Airbnb-style rentals – with a licence.

5. VIDEO: Watch out for bunny nests before mowing

A Langley woman was surprised to find a nest of bunnies underneath a patch of grass on her lawn. Now, she's warning others to check before doing yardwork.