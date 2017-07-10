5 to start your day

1. 100 Mile is under evacuation due to B.C. wildfires
The town’s close to 2,000 residents join 7,000 other evacuees. See more >
2. Female bystander shot in daytime Surrey drive-by shooting
Police are still on the lookout for a black Hyundai and several men seen fleeing the scene. See more >

.@SurreyRCMP on scene of 147A St and 76 Ave after reports of drive by shooting. Bystanders say innocent victim may have been hit #surreybc pic.twitter.com/m5lT6AsdlK— Kat (@katslepian) July 10, 2017
3. Canadian Forces remain ‘last resort’ for B.C. wildfire response: province
The Canadian Forces are en route to Kelowna to help fight the estimated 230 wildfires burning across B.C. See more >

On the ground response from @CanadianForces not being considered yet, says @BCGovFireInfo. Will first use all available trained firefighters— Kat (@katslepian) July 9, 2017
4. Two people dead following stabbing in downtown Chilliwack
RCMP are still investigating the double homicide. See more >
5. Surrey McDonalds evacuated after ‘suspicious’ toilet paper fire
A small fire in the bathroom of a Cloverdale McDonalds caused alarm Sunday night. See more >
