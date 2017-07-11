5 to start your day

Wildfires rage on in B.C.’s interior, an innocent woman shot in Surrey and more to start your day

A photo taken by a BC Wildfire Service member this weekend. Image credit/@BCGovFireInfo A photo taken by a BC Wildfire Service member this weekend. Image credit. (BCGovFireInfo photo)

1. 14,000 evacuated due to B.C. wildfires

Over 40,000 hectares across the province have burned up since April 1. See more >

2. Abbotsford head-on collision injures two

A head-on crash between two trucks sent two people to hospital with minor injuries Monday night. See more >

3. Controversial high-risk sex offender moving to Chilliwack

James Conway, 42, is a high risk sex offender and is the subject of a public notification conducted by the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Corrections Branch. See more >

4. YMCA opens door to evacuees

YMCAs across the province are opening their doors to those affected by the B.C. wildfires. See more >

5. Bystander shot in Surrey drive-by a 64-year-old woman from Ontario

Surrey RCMP are investigating after an innocent woman is believed to have been shot during a brazen daylight drive-by shooting on Sunday. See more >

