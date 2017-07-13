5 to start your day

1. Chilliwack stabbing victims were innocent bystanders trying to help: witness
The girlfriend of one of the men killed in a brazen downtown Chilliwack stabbing on July 7 says he was just trying to help when he was attacked by a group of men. See more >
2. One day in jail for running red light, slamming into van full of kids
Jakub Igancy Moryson, 36, was also slapped with a three-year driving ban for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. See more >
3. Lamborghini clocks 155 km/hr on Delta highway
The driver of a luxury car saw their joyride end at the hands of Delta Police officers on Tuesday afternoon. See more >
20yo California resident saw his rented 2015 Lamborghini Huracan impounded for excessive speed yesterday on Hwy-99 going 155km/h. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/DM2EuJYR7J— Delta Police (@deltapolice) July 12, 2017
4. Mama peacock lays four eggs on Surrey doorstep
It’s kind of like having National Geographic on your porch. See more >
5. South Surrey motorcyclist on life support
A family member close to the 56-year-old man told Peace Arch News Tuesday that he received a brain injury and if he were to wake up, doctors said he would be in a vegetative state. See more >
