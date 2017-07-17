5 to start your day

Cloverdale takes in evacuees, a Surrey child falls from a window and more you need to know

A burned out truck in the 17500 block of 32 Avenue. (Lance Peverley/Peace Arch News) A burned out truck in the 17500 block of 32 Avenue. (Lance Peverley/Peace Arch News)

1. Man facing ‘serious charges’ after fleeing through South Surrey berry fields

RCMP were called to the 3200 block of 176 Street at 6:30 p.m. and found “a male [who] was observed pushing a wheelbarrow full of items away from the burning vehicle.” See more >

2. Cloverdale reception centre welcomes wildfire evacuees

At the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in Surrey, it’s not going to be fancy, but wildfire evacuees – including any with livestock – will find a temporary home. See more >

3. Train hits van in Langley

A minivan ended up in a ditch around 8 p.m. after the collision with a Southern Railway locomotive. See more >

4. Young Surrey girl injured after fall from window

The Ministry of Children and Family Development will be following up with the family. See more >

5. Chilliwack prepares for Williams Lake fire evacuees

Close to 13,000 evacuees may be on their way to the Lower Mainland. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.