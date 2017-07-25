5 to start your day

1. Fatality near White Rock pier
BC Coroners office is investigating after a man drowned near White Rock pier early Tuesday morning. See more >
2. RMCP lose tear gas gun
It was recovered by police after they made a public appeal. See more >
3. Rescuing Rex – how a stranger saved an Aldergrove dog from drowning
As Aldergrove resident Heather Purcell described how a stranger saved her beloved Jack Russell Rex from drowning, her voice got shaky and she had trouble talking. See more >
4. Dog whisperers, calm friends fleeing firestorms
Two from Maple Ridge help out pets at Kamloops evacuation centre. See more >
5. Staff seize 44 grams of hash at Mission Institution
The contraband seized was approximately 44 grams of hash with an institutional value of $4,400. See more >
