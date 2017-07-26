5 to start your day

A Chilliwack homicide victim named, a Surrey elementary school defrauded and more you need to know

Chilliwack RCMP on the scene of a shooting at the KalTire retread plant on Progress Way and Lickman Road Friday morning. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

1. Victim named in ‘targeted’ shooting in Chilliwack

Yee Hung Chin, 33, is dead after the targeted shooting July 21 morning at the Kal Tire shop at Progress Way and Lickman Road. See more >

2. BC NDP to focus on First Nations

Horgan is committing to transform stalling treaty talks and negotiate revenue-sharing agreements. See more >

Encouraged by my conversation with PM @JustinTrudeau about how we'll work together for people on #BCFires, softwood & the opioid crisis. pic.twitter.com/4cCqQin07G — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) July 25, 2017

3. Beaver kits recovering in south Langley after taking a dip in motor oil

Siblings staying at Critter Care Wildlife Society’s facility until spring. See more >

It's always important for a Beaver to remain well groomed! This little one was admitted several days ago along with its 2 siblings. They were found alone and crying in a ditch. Someone had also illegally dumped motor oil resulting in them becoming covered in it. Thankfully after some Dawn dish soap baths and a course of antibiotics they are doing much better. Today they were able to enjoy their fist swim! #crittercaresaveswildlife #youcanhelp #donate #wildliferescue #beaver #beaversofinstagram #wellgroomedbeaver #illegaldumping #motoroil #dawn #dawndishsoap #orphaned #cute #swim #babybeaver Posted by Critter Care Wildlife Society on Saturday, July 22, 2017

4. Surrey woman charged with defrauding elementary school PAC

Tuyet Ngo, 31, is charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and using forged bank statements. See more >

5. ‘Missing you’: A North Delta father pays musical tribute to daughter who died of fentanyl overdose

Charly Ann Torikka’s body was found in her Maple Ridge apartment last November. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.