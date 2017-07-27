5 to start your day

No answers in murder of Burnaby girl, TransLink ridership numbers rise and more you need to know

(Katya Slepian/Black Press) A heartfelt note left for Marrisa Shen’s family at Central Park. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

1. No suspects in ‘random’ murder of Burnaby girl: IHIT

Marrisa Shen’s body was found in Central Park on the morning of July 19, after her parents had reported her missing the night before. See more >

No details released on what happened the night of Marissa Shen's murder in #Burnaby Central Park.https://t.co/ERzHJpeXIs pic.twitter.com/ym7OpglX5X — Kat (@katslepian) July 26, 2017

2. Targeted murder victim in Chilliwack an ex-gang member from Calgary

Local acquaintances who knew Yee Hung Chin as Jason say he was a wonderful person. See more >

3. Want to buy the world a Coke?

Shortages of Coca-Cola products possible throughout the Lower Mainland. See more >

4. Surrey Creep Catcher prez LaForge still undeterred by privacy commissioner

Surrey Creep Catchers President says complainants, commission can ‘f—k themselves.’ See more >

5. TransLink sees 5.7 per cent ridership increase

Growth comes despite drop in West Coast Express ridership. See more >

.@TransLink ridership up by 5.7% in first six months of 2017. West Coast Express however continues to see a drop in riders — Kat (@katslepian) July 26, 2017

