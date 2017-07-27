5 to start your day

Daytime shooting in South Surrey, an idea for light-rail from Delta to Chilliwack, and more

1. VIDEO: Victim tries to flee after targeted South Surrey shooting

One man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. See more >

2. Surrey man sentenced to 13 years for 2005 drug-smuggling operation

Kevin Donald Kerfoot fought extradition for more than a decade. See more >

3. Delta’s mayor fights for light rail out to Chilliwack

Proposed transit would connect Richmond, Delta, Surrey, White Rock, Langley and Chilliwack. See more >

.@MayorofDelta says LRT thru #Richmond #WhiteRock #SurreyBC #Langley #Abbotsford #Chilliwack "is the future" — Kat (@katslepian) July 27, 2017

4. B.C. to make announcement on bridge tolls this summer: MLA

The NDP had campaigned on cutting tolls, and Maple Ridge MLA Bob D’Eith says a plan on how they’ll do that is forthcoming . See more >

5. TransLink adds extra service for Celebration of Light this weekend

Japan is the first country to perform this Saturday in Vancouver’s English Bay. See more >