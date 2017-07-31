5 to start your day

1. Driver ticketed for rollover crash that closed 56 Avenue in Langley
A two-vehicle crash on 56 Avenue at the 240 Street intersection in Langley left a minivan flipped on its side Saturday morning. See more >
2. Iraqi man claimed refugee status after crossing into Canada illegally
A CBSA spokesperson said she could not share any information on the man’s current whereabouts or any asylum claim he may have. See more >
3. Missing snake could be in Fleetwood Park
If you plan on going for a walk in Fleetwood Park, you might want to watch your step. See more >
4. Warning issued as Lower Mainland heats up
People on B.C.’s south coast should get ready for a scorching hot week ahead. See more >
5. Police investigating after screams heard in Surrey
Screaming reported near the 9100-block of Kind George Blvd. at 4:40 a.m. See more >
