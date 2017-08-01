5 to start your day

Hazy skies, Surrey RCMP issue warning and more

1. Surrey RCMP release photos of five intended victims in recent shootings

Police warn that anyone who associates with these five could be in danger themselves.

Targets of recent shootings continue to pose risk to public safety: police caution against interaction these 5. https://t.co/GWGwlgWdjv pic.twitter.com/Kw19IniJCs — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) July 31, 2017

2. Wildfire smoke clouds Lower Mainland

Air quality advisory issued for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley.

Hazy in #SurreyBC as #BCWildfire smoke moves in from the interior https://t.co/DL0eomZabe pic.twitter.com/BTKu2yBjUS — Kat (@katslepian) August 1, 2017

3. Dog suffers apparent drug overdose after trip to Surrey park

'Had this been our other, much smaller dog, he would probably be dead,' writes Surrey dog owner.

Bran, a 15-year-old shepherd cross, got into something during a recent trip to Surrey’s Tynehead Park. Shortly after, the dog appears to have suffered an overdose. Facebook photo.

4. ‘Renovictions’ come to Maple Ridge

Residents forced out of homes, finding nothing to rent.

5. Burning mattress flung from Abbotsford apartment unit

Firefighters quell blaze after crews called to Cottage Lane just after 11 a.m.