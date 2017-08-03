5 to start your day

1. Wildfire smoke could provide some relief during heat wave
High pressure air is pushing smoke from the fires eastward, partially blocking out the sun in the eastern Fraser Valley. See more >
2. Armed police presence at Surrey City Hall ends in arrest
Surrey RCMP say a “distraught” man with an “edged” weapon was detained after a call to police came in around noon. See more >
3. New Westminster cop charged with sexual assault
Const. Sukhwinder “Vinnie” Dosajnh was arrested in Victoria Tuesday, in relation to an alleged 2005 incident. See more >
NWPD member charged with sexual assault. He has been suspended from duty and his pay is being reviewed. https://t.co/4kzq9S1Hgg— New West Police (@NewWestPD) August 2, 2017
4. Police yet to identify body found in burned-out SUV in South Surrey
Surrey RCMP responded to reports of a vehicle fire Tuesday, where a body was found inside. See more >
5. More Canadians live alone than have children
The trend isn’t playing out in Surrey, however. See more >
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.