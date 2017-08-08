5 to start your day

Annacis Island warehouse fire breaks out, haze and smoke blankets the Lower Mainland and more

1. Fire crews battle warehouse fire in Delta

No injuries were reported in the Annacis Island warehouse fire, and the cause is still unknown.

2. Two shootings in two days in Abbotsford

Police identified 18-year-old Jaspreet Sidhu as the victim in Friday's shooting – the first of two in the same amount of days this past weekend.

3. Haze and smoky skies continue to blanket the Lower Mainland

Metro Vancouver has continued to its air quality advisory.

4. Cloverdale evacuation centre closed on long weekend a surprise for evacuee

A wildfire evacuee from Princeton was surprised to find Cloverdale centre closed over long weekend.

5. Could legal pot help Canadian towns hit by resource losses?

Some laid-off resource workers in B.C. are looking forward to legalization.