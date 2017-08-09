5 to start your day

Large fire burns lumber mill in Abbotsford, Delta police warn of concerning Craigslist ads and more

1. WATCH: Large fire destroys lumber yard in Abbotsford

Witnesses say the fire burning near a mill in the west side of the city sparked onto grass in the meridian of Highway 1.

Clearing the scene to start editing great job by @IAFF_Local_2864 amazing effort pic.twitter.com/FvzxklRbo0 — Kevin Macdonald (@kevinamacdonald) August 10, 2017

2. Delta police warn of fake Craigslist ads after one seeking ‘cuddle buddy’ used resident’s address

A four-month-old pregnant woman received quite the scare when a man walked into her home offering to cuddle.

3. Aldergrove man warns of stray BBQ bristles

After stops at three hospitals and two walk-in clinics, Jordan Daniels had wire removed from tonsil.

4. ANALYSIS: Residents livin in fear amid latest rash of Surrey shootings

All three shootings are still under investigation, and they are suspected to be targeted and involving the drug trade. RCMP say they have several persons of interest.

5. B.C.’s top vet, province’s regulating body clash over reporting of suspected animal abuse

B.C. vets have been told they need 'unequivocal' evidence before reporting abuse to the authorities, but the province's top veterinarian disagrees.