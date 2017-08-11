5 to start your day

WorkSafe BC investigates fatality in Maple Ridge, annual air show takes off in Abbotsford and more

1. Woman dies in workplace accident in Maple Ridge

Emergency crews responded to a fatality after an industrial vehicle working in a ditch beside the road reportedly rolled over on to a woman. See more >

2. B.C. seeks to join legal challenge against Trans Mountain oil pipeline

“Our government made it clear that a seven-fold increase in heavy oil tankers in the Vancouver harbour is not in B.C.’s best interests,” environment minister George Heyman said. See more >

3. WATCH: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson takes trip down memory lane in Vancouver

The international actor is in town filming his next movie. See more >

.@TheRock We noticed you are filming in Van. Interested in a helicopter rescue ride along with our HEC team? Open offer! #yvr #sanandreas pic.twitter.com/6O7dLph7wS — North Shore Rescue (@NSRescue) August 11, 2017

4. B.C. promises discussions to address recent Surrey gun violence

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner says fighting Surrey shootings isn’t a resource problem but rather due to “deafening silence” from people with information. See more >

5. Annual air show takes off in Abbotsford this weekend

Dozens of aircraft will be on display at the Abbotsford Airshow, from Friday to Sunday. See more >