5 to start your day

B.C. hikes minimum wage, a Surrey girl raises money for wildfires and more

1. NDP to raise B.C. minimum wage by 50 cents

Government says it’s part of a plan to increase the rate to $15/hour in the next four years. See more >

2. ‘Deadpool 2’ stuntwoman who died was pioneering motorcycle racer

Joi (SJ) Harris was a true personification of her first name, friends say. See more >

pic.twitter.com/82bD6JOpYH — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2017

3. Former B.C. teacher told student he loved her, drove by her house

The teacher took her shopping and bought her thousands of dollars in shoes, clothes, wallet, headphones, a gaming device and a cell phone. See more >

4. Cancer claims six-year-old Maple Ridge girl

A Maple Ridge dad thought he had four more months with his six-year-old daughter Kira who had been battling a tumour on her neck for two years. See more >

5. Surrey girl’s lemonade stand raises hundreds for B.C. wildfire victims

Hayden Rodgers, 6, fundraises for B.C. wildfire victims and Surrey Memorial Hospital’s Children’s Unit. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.