5 to start your day

B.C. hikes minimum wage, a Surrey girl raises money for wildfires and more

1. NDP to raise B.C. minimum wage by 50 cents

Government says it’s part of a plan to increase the rate to $15/hour in the next four years. See more >

2. ‘Deadpool 2’ stuntwoman who died was pioneering motorcycle racer

Joi (SJ) Harris was a true personification of her first name, friends say. See more >

3. Former B.C. teacher told student he loved her, drove by her house

The teacher took her shopping and bought her thousands of dollars in shoes, clothes, wallet, headphones, a gaming device and a cell phone. See more >

4. Cancer claims six-year-old Maple Ridge girl

A Maple Ridge dad thought he had four more months with his six-year-old daughter Kira who had been battling a tumour on her neck for two years. See more >

5. Surrey girl’s lemonade stand raises hundreds for B.C. wildfire victims

Hayden Rodgers, 6, fundraises for B.C. wildfire victims and Surrey Memorial Hospital’s Children’s Unit. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

