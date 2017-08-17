5 to start your day

A hit-and-run in Surrey, a fatal crash on the Pitt River Bridge and more

1. Neighbours worried after Clayton hit-and-run

According to ‎a bystander, a sedan hit another vehicle at 68 Avenue and 193B Street before driving off just before 10 p.m. See more >

2. Conservative leader Scheer speaks to Langley Tories

Andrew Scheer returned to Langley to speak to the party faithful for the first time since he was elected as Canadian Conservative Party leader in May. See more >

3. Takedown in North Langley

There are reports of a police and SWAT takedown outside the Sandman Signature Hotel in North Langley near Highway 1 around 5 p.m. Wednesday. See more >

4. Fatal crash on Pitt River Bridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP spokesperson Dan Herbranson said that the crash occurred at approximately 2:20 a.m. See more >

5. Orphaned siblings can remain in their home

The Saint Ange family had previously been told that the landlord wanted to move in his family and that they would have to be out of the rental home by the end of July. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.