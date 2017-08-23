5 to start your day

1. Two injured in nighttime boat crash at Harrison Lake
A nighttime boat crash in Harrison Lake has Kent Harrison Search and Rescue (KHSAR) reminding people to use extreme caution on the water. See more >
2. Cloverdale man pens ‘tail’ on family dog
The book follows the true story of Cosmo (aka Rover) and the D’Amato family. See more >
3. Major changes coming to BC Ferries
Passengers no longer allowed to remain on lower vehicle deck and complete smoking ban coming in 2018. See more >
4. Therapy dogs to bring comfort to travellers at YVR
Travellers will soon have a new way to de-stress with the help of some furry four-legged friends at the Vancouver International Airport. See more >
5. Province gives $500K to anti-gang program in Surrey
NDP follows through on promised funding to the Surrey Wraparound program that targets at-risk youth. See more >
BREAKING: #BC to give $500,000 to eliminate #SurreyBC anti-gang program waitlist. Follow @SurreyNowLeader for story#bcpoli pic.twitter.com/qIoo7zwGOw— Kat (@katslepian) August 23, 2017
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.