5 to start your day

Possible plan coming to remove bridge tolls, teen hurt after egg thrown at him, and more

The Golden Ears Bridge, connecting Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge to Surrey and Langley, opened in 2009.

1. Bridge toll announcement today?

Premier John Horgan has called a news conference this morning near both the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges that is supposed to make life “more affordable.” See more >

2. VIDEO: Criminal record for ‘disturbing crime’ against White Rock councillor

A 32-year-old man has been handed a suspended sentence and probation for the 2016 assault outside a pub. See more >

3. Daughter of Canadian killed in Barcelona vows terrorists ‘completely failed’

Fiona Wilson says she is grateful for the ‘extraordinary kindness’ shown in the wake of last week’s attack in Spain. See more >

4. Team Canada ends World Series with 2-2 record

Following earlier victories, White Rock’s All-Stars were defeated by Japan (10-0) and Mexico (6-2). See more >

LIVE UPDATES: Team Canada is playing Mexico right now in the Little League World Series. If Canada wins this game, they advance to finals. Follow this post for live updates of the match. Posted by Peace Arch News on Thursday, 24 August 2017

5. Teen’s eye could be permanently damaged after being hit with egg

Police say the boy experienced “incredibly sharp pain” after an egg was thrown from a car. See more >