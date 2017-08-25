5 to start your day

1. Bridge toll announcement today?
Premier John Horgan has called a news conference this morning near both the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges that is supposed to make life “more affordable.” See more >
2. VIDEO: Criminal record for ‘disturbing crime’ against White Rock councillor
A 32-year-old man has been handed a suspended sentence and probation for the 2016 assault outside a pub. See more >
3. Daughter of Canadian killed in Barcelona vows terrorists ‘completely failed’
Fiona Wilson says she is grateful for the ‘extraordinary kindness’ shown in the wake of last week’s attack in Spain. See more >
4. Team Canada ends World Series with 2-2 record
Following earlier victories, White Rock’s All-Stars were defeated by Japan (10-0) and Mexico (6-2). See more >
5. Teen’s eye could be permanently damaged after being hit with egg
Police say the boy experienced “incredibly sharp pain” after an egg was thrown from a car. See more >
Last night another youth had eggs thrown at him from a small black SUV type vehicle – near Sutherland Sec School. No injuries to victim.— North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) August 25, 2017