5 to start your day

1. JUICEBOX HEROES: Girls raise hundreds selling SunRype in Surrey
Aubrey Leeson, 2, Ryley Patterson, 8, and Chloe Gravel-Fallis, 5, together raised more than $800 this summer for the Centre for Child Development at Surrey events with their homemade juice stand. See more >
2. Trio of young South Surrey swimmers aids pair in water
Kate Hunter, Lily Cox and Georgia Springate said they just acted on instinct when they rescued two swimmers from Crescent Beach. See more >
3. Seven years for man who killed Chilliwack father of three
Daniel Fabas killed David Williams outside a downtown drug dealer’s apartment in April 2016. See more >
4. Mountain Institution in Agassiz in fourth day of lockdown
Visits to inmates on hold as guards look for drugs believed to have been brought in. See more >
5. Late night intruder startles Langley homeowner
On Aug. 24, Dan Anderson woke up and noticed something was wrong in his home near 208th Street in the Yorkson area. See more >
