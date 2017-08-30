The scene of a police incident in Cloverdale Tuesday evening. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

5 to start your day

Man shot dead in Cloverdale, Mountie charged with assault and more

1. Man shot dead in ‘quiet’ Cloverdale neighbourhood

The victim is believed to have moved from Delta only a year earlier. See more >

2. Fiery blaze destroys Abbotsford home

A house went up in flames early Wednesday morning. See more >

3. B.C. granted intervener status in TransMountain pipeline appeal

NDP government to file objections to Kinder Morgan project by Friday. See more >

4. RCMP officer with dog unit charged following arrest at Surrey home

Cpl. Todd Abram with the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services faces one count of assault. See more >

5. Elimination of bridge tolls raises questions

Mixed reactions in Surrey-White Rock-Langley area to provincial move. See more >

