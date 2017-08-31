5 to start your day

Surrey man gunned down had not cooperated with RCMP, a dead dog left in freezer and more

The scene of a police incident in Cloverdale Tuesday evening. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

1. Man gunned down in Cloverdale had been shot at before

Pardeep Singh had “an unco-operative victim in 2015,” when he got mixed up in four shootings. See more >

Cpl Foster says families are generally cooperative with gang related investigations. Stayed tight lipped about hang associates pic.twitter.com/wQmfH5MzfV — Kat (@katslepian) August 30, 2017

2. Organic food business stored dead dog, 25 pounds of ‘pot’ in freezer

“Until he decided whether to cremate it, bury it … whatever. Sometimes when you have a pet, it’s hard to decide. You just can’t throw it out,” said the business owner. See more >

3. Man, 67, arrested after alleged indecent act at Cloverdale pool

Surrey RCMP were called to Greenaway Pool (17901 60 Avenue) in Cloverdale on Tuesday afternoon after reports came in of a suspicious man allegedly committing an indecent act. See more >

4. Homeless advocate walks through Mission during cross-Canada trek

Once homeless, Joe Roberts sees his experience as “the biggest asset I had to bringing change.” See more >

5. Child kidnapper and rapist released to halfway house

In 2006, Abrosimo, 52, was sentenced to 14 years in prison, followed by a 10-year supervision order for abducting an 11-year-old Langley girl from a rural Aldergrove road two years earlier. See more >

