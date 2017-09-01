5 to start your day

Double homicide in Langley, fatal shooting in Abbotsford, and no more tolls

1. Two people murdered in Langley

Homicide investigators have been called to a scene at 232 Street and 64 Avenue. See more >

Police on scene at 232/64 Ave pic.twitter.com/AMk4O1fpWH — Gary Ahuja (@garyahuja1) September 1, 2017

2. VIDEO: One man dead following shooting in Abbotsford

Reports indicate two other victims taken to hospital from crime scene at Gladwin Road near an elementary school. See more >

Bullet holes clearly visible in car abandoned pic.twitter.com/SGQMSQl4J9 — Kevin Macdonald (@kevinamacdonald) September 1, 2017

3. You can now cross the Golden Ears and Port Mann bridges for free

Premier John Horgan’s campaign promise to eliminate tolls is now in effect. See more >

4. The heat is on again this weekend

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement for the Lower Mainland. See more >

5. Hall-of-fame Pitt Meadows basketball coach ‘fired’

After 39 years and more than 1,000 wins in high school basketball, Rich Goulet is not happy about how he has been asked to leave. See more >



