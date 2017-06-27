CANADA 150: The senator who rooted for multiculturalism

On March 3, 1964, Progressive Conservative Sen. Paul Yuzyk delivered a passionate speech urging Canada to celebrate diversity, not just the French and the British. Yuzyk’s daughters reflect on his legacy.
The Canadian Press
Some argue it was Paul Yuzyk who ignited Canada’s outlook on multiculturalism
On March 3, 1964, Progressive Conservative Sen. Paul Yuzyk delivered a passionate speech urging Canada to celebrate diversity, not just the French and the British. Yuzyk’s daughters reflect on his legacy.
The Canadian Press
Emergency crews on scene.
Members of Open Door Church say Maple Ridge, and beyond, must to address homelessness.
A directors’ meeting of former board members will be held July 18 to review ‘unapproved’ applications.
Emergency services rushed to Golden Ears park Sunday to help two overdose victims.
Residents concerned about fill used where proposed public field to go.