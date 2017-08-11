Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reflects on first time in Vancouver

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has taken a trip down memory lane while in Vancouver.

Johnson took to social media this week, sharing with his fans the first time he visited the coastal city.

“Look, I’ve dropped my blood and sweat in this city, wrestled multiple matches in this city, shot big movies in this city but one thing a lot of people don’t know is, I want to share with you guys is – when I was 22 years old, I came to this city for the first time,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s film Skyscraper, set to begin filming in Vancouver on Monday, expected to be releases in July 2018.