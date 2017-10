RCMP have cautionedpeople to leave for work a bit early and to keep headlights on.

The Lower Mainland has been looking a little more eerie than usual lately.

The fog is expected to stay into Saturday night, according to Environment Canada, but will dissipate by late morning.

The hazy weather has made morning commutes a bit more challenging for Lower Mainland drivers and RCMP have cautioned people to leave for work a bit early and to keep headlights on.