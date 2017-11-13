Former Team Canada, Team USA hockey captains announce daughter’s birth

Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu’s daughter was born Nov. 5

Two former opponents in the biggest rivalry in women’s hockey are now proud parents.

Caroline Ouellette, Canada’s captain at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, and Julie Chu, who captained the Americans from 2011 to 2013, announced the birth of their daughter on social media Monday.

Ouellette said Liv Chu-Ouellette was born Nov. 5.

“Julie and I welcomed to the world our beautiful daughter Liv,” Ouellette, who carried the baby, wrote on Instagram. “I feel truly blessed to experience this incredible adventure with my love and best friend Julie.

“It was a happy pregnancy for us.”

On November 5th, at 10:18pm, after 40 weeks and 2 days, Julie and I welcomed to the world our beautiful daughter Liv. I feel truly blessed to experience this incredible adventure with my love and best friend Julie. I did not realise it was possible to love this much until I met this little buddle of joy! It was a happy pregnancy for us. Liv was on the ice to win the Clarkson Cup with Les Canadiennes de Montréal this past March. We spent the summer coaching the sport we love with great friends. Thanks to our families and friends for your support and for being part of this new journey. Cheers to the sleepless nights to come! Le 5 novembre dernier, à 22:18, après 40 semaines et 2 jours, Julie et moi avons accueilli notre magnifique fille Liv. Je suis tellement choyée de vivre ce moment incroyable avec l’amour de ma vie et ma meilleure amie Julie. Je ne croyais pas qu’il était possible d’aimer autant avant de la rencontrer! Ce fut une grossesse heureuse pour nous. Liv était sur la glace pour remporter la Coupe Clarkson avec Les Canadiennes de Montréal en Mars dernier. Notre été fut passé à enseigner le sport qu’on aime avec nos meilleures amies. Merci à tous nos familles et amis pour votre support et de faire partie de cette aventure. Cheers aux nuits blanches à venir!

A post shared by Caroline Ouellette (@caroouellette13) on

Ouellette, 38, won four Olympic gold medals with Chu a member of U.S. teams that lost to Canada in three finals.

READ: Young B.C. hockey fan gets to hang with injured Ryan Kesler

Ouellette ranks third all-time in scoring for the Canadian women with 87 goals and 155 assists in 220 games.

Chu, 35, currently coaches the Concordia University women’s team in Montreal.

