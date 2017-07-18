Fraser Valley launch operator rescues baby seal

Vancouver Aquarium staff will take him in

A Fraser Valley boat launch operator found an adorable surprise on Tuesday morning when he came face to face with a baby seal.

SWEETNESS ALERT: Our boat launch operators have rescued a baby seal in Harrison. @VancouverAquarium are coming to help. pic.twitter.com/D2W9b6Qbt9 — Fraser Valley RD (@FVRD1) July 18, 2017

The little seal pup was found in Harrison just before 10 a.m. The Fraser Valley Regional District said that they were handing the little guy over to the Vancouver Aquarium.

This won’t be the first baby animal the aquarium has taken in. Just a few weeks ago, they took in a baby otter:

