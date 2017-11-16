Black Press reporter Kendra Wong is seen here with a tactical vest and helmet as she takes part in Victoria’s “Experience the Canadian Armed Forces” event at the Bay St Armoury. (Arnold Lim/BlackPress)

Media gets hands-on training with the Canadian military

Black Press reporter Kendra Wong goes ‘undercover’ in Victoria to learn how to be the best she can be

Have you ever wanted to experience the Armed Forces without actually having to sign up?

That’s how Goldstream Gazette reporter Kendra Wong felt when she learned of the chance to participate in a special hands-on, fully interactive practice run of Victoria’s “Experience the Canadian Armed Forces” at the Bay St Armoury in Victoria.

Donning her runners and workout gear, the diminutive reporter who stands roughly five feet tall but has the internal fortitude of a large linebacker on your favourite football team, demonstrated her athletic abilities and resiliency on Thursday.

This dry-run was organized in preparation for a full event on Saturday at the Armoury, which will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials chose this interactive experience to provide the public with an inside look at what it’s like to begin a career as a soldier, sailor or aviator.

Members of the media were given the opportunity to take part in dry land training, attempt the Forces’ physical fitness test, sample military rations, try on full combat gear, and practice on a fully electronic shooting range.

More updates to come…


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

Red tape increases policing costs

Ridge Meadows RCMP ask city for more civilian employees

Maple Ridge boy, 8, gets barbeque bristle stuck in throat

Has nine-hour surgery to remove two-centimetre long wire.

Pitt Meadows councillor’s victim wants vote to replace him now

Council chooses against byelection to replace David Murray

Maple Ridge women win big at Women Influencers Awards

Four local women take home hardware at the inaugural event Nov. 9

Realtor who evicted elderly Maple Ridge couple has licence suspended

Kevin Bratch of Bratch Realty Ltd. is accused of engaging in aggressive marketing and sales practices targeting vulnerable persons

Maple Ridge remembers

Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in downtown Maple Ridge.

Media gets hands-on training with the Canadian military

Black Press reporter Kendra Wong goes ‘undercover’ in Victoria to learn how to be the best she can be

Country singer Dallas Smith calls out ‘disgusting’ behaviour at B.C. show

The Juno Award-winner said he saw hair pulling, groping, fighting while performing in Dawson Creek

‘Bed pan vigil’ for B.C. man ruled unlawful

Rights of suspect were violated, judgment says

UPDATE: Vancouver Island driver killed when logging truck leaves road

TimberWest contractor dies near Caycuse, off the shores of Lake Cowichan

B.C.’s Fair Wages Commission kicks off $15 minimum wage consultations

Consultations begin in Abbotsford, but British Columbians can submit their feedback online by Dec. 7

Metis flag raised at B.C. legislature

Deputy premier, of Metis heritage, marks Louis Riel Day

5 to start your day

Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel, Trudeau makes visit to White Rock and more

Bank of Canada cautious of future rate hikes

The Bank of Canada remains cautious on future rate hikes due to low- inflation risk

Most Read

  • 5 to start your day

    Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel, Trudeau makes visit to White Rock and more

  • Media gets hands-on training with the Canadian military

    Black Press reporter Kendra Wong goes ‘undercover’ in Victoria to learn how to be the best she can be