The 2017 solar eclipse. (Canadian Space Agency)

PHOTOS: Eclipse around the world

From Oregon to Washington, eclipse viewers took in the sight

Did you rush outside at 10:21 a.m. to see what you could of the solar eclipse? Well, thousands of eager eclipse viewers from around the world headed to the path of totality in Oregon, where the moon completely blocked out the sun.

NASA captured a live stream of the eclipse:

And thousands of others took photos, videos and shared them with the world:

Some though, were a little disappointed:

