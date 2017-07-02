PHOTOS: Sunshine and celebrations for Canada Day

A look at how Canadians across B.C. and Alta. celebrated their country

Some could say it’s next to impossible to get tired of celebrating Canada.

Here’s a look at how the country rang in the 150th birthday of their country on Saturday and Sunday.

Castlegar Fire Department hung a giant Canadian flag from the extended ladder of the new truck at Millennium Park on Canada Day. (John K. White/Castlegar News)

A protest march now making its way through hundreds of people celebrating #canada150 at the BC Legislature #yyj #VictoriaBC pic.twitter.com/r5BcK3f5yq — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) July 1, 2017

The floats were both big and small at the Parksville Canada Day 150 parade, but all decked out in red and white, with hundreds of people lined up to watch on Saturday, July 1. (Lauren Collins/Parksville Qualicum Beach News)

Hundreds of people showed up to a Cannabis Culture rally at Thornton Park on Canada Day. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

The public had the chance to tour the HMCS Edmonton ship over the Canada Day long weekend. (Karly Blats/Alberni Valley News)

Bagpipers play for spectators in the Canada Day Parade. (Karly Blats/Alberni Valley News)

Peyton Stevens, 6, gets her face painted at the Chilliwack Community Arts Council booth. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)