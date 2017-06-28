READERS VIEWS: Restaurant patio coming to downtown Maple Ridge

On Tuesday, Chameleon Restaurant in downtown Maple Ridge installed a new 21-seat patio built into the curb parking lane on 224th Street. Read more about the project here.

The patio will be a trial project for the next three years.

Here’s what some of our readers had to say, what do you think?

I think it’s a great idea and would like to see some more restaurants along 224 follow suit. It would bring more foot traffic and more neat little businesses along there. It has potential to possibly change the downtown core? Look at white rocks strip.

”So, we’re losing more parking for a patio thats hardly going to get used because of the panhandlers and other problem people that constantly patrol 224th? Sounds like more headaches than benefits, tbh.”

”Lots of concerns about accidents… What are the stats on parked cars being hit on 224? Anyone know?”

”This is what restaurants do in Montreal! It is awesome! We ate on a few patios and enjoyed it.”

”It’s about time… liking this a lot.”

”Hope its not going to block access for people in wheelchairs, scooters or Parents with strollers!”

”Knew that when I opened this it would be nothing but naysayers. We need this in our little town and more like it! I rather put money into our town than go out to another city.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.