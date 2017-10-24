REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Lower Mainland: Residents see second wave of latest B.C. storm

Heavy rain fell across the Lower Mainland this week, causing flooding and leading to snow. Watch more >

Oak Bay: The ideal way to cook a crab

Anne Best from Oak Bay Seafood gives a few tips on how how to prepare steamed Dungeness crab. Watch more >

Vernon: Spooky field setup guarantees screams

A terror-filled Halloween field in Vernon is bringing all the spooky vibes with ghosts, ghouls and a terrifying pig man. Watch more >

White Rock: Lyle the singing pig

While this pudgy vocalist may need to improve his range, a two-year-old pig is looking for a new forever home. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: Totem pole lifted after LNG project falls

More than 100 people attended a celebratory pole raising on Lelu Island to mark the end of the Pacific NorthWest LNG project. Watch more >

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Just Posted

Crown seeks to firm up timeline in Pitt Meadows councillor’s sex assault trial

Complainant tells court she was 13 or 14 years old when the alleged attack occured

Educators speak out against Chilliwack school trustee’s anti-LGBTQ post

Trustees, BCSTA distance themselves from Chilliwack school trustee’s opinions

‘Inspirational’ man turns 100

Friends of Sam Lanzarota presented him with a plaque Monday morning at Fitness Unlimited.

Wilkinson hopeful province wide tour lands him B.C. Liberal leadership job

B.C. Liberal leader candidate Andrew Wilkinson looks to drum up support in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Letter: Build a healthier community

We can be into the ground by May 2018.

VIDEO: Country musicians pay tribute to Vegas shooting victim

Jordan McIldoon’s family attended BCCMA’s awards ceremony Sunday, where the country fan was honoured.

B.C. VIEWS: Horgan fumbles salmon farm threat

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham falls for propaganda

West Vancouver couple scratched and bitten after confronting break-in suspects

Police remind the public to call 9-1-1 when witnessing a crime in progress

ICBC says 25 per cent more traffic crashes happen on Halloween

It works out to 330 people injured in 920 crashes across the province.

Vernon man heading to trial for murder

William Victor Schneider charged in connection with death of woman in Vancouver

Habitat loss greatest threat to B.C. grizzly bears

B.C. NDP government focused on grizzly trophy hunt

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

Thousands of dishwashers recalled in Canada

Thousands of dishwashers recalled due to potential fire hazard

VIDEO: Ice breaker ends epic voyage around Canada

From coast to coast to coast: the Canada C3 ends its voyage around Canada

