REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

Prince Rupert: Hammy the deer is a B.C. legend
After getting tangled in a backyard hammock this summer, the fame for “Hammy” the deer continues to grow. He now has a T-shirt, and a Facebook page. Watch more >
Surrey: Couple carves 300-pound pumpkin
The bigger, the better. That’s Brooke and Brent Wilhelmson’s idea when they hunt for their jack-o-lantern, this year finding a 300 pound pumpkin. Watch more >
Keremeos: Winter has arrived in the Okanagan
Freezing temperatures have created some spectacular views along the Similkameen River. Watch more >
Vancouver: Survivors, allies host #MeToo rally
More than a hundred gather at Vancouver Art Gallery to share stories of sexual harassment, assault. Watch more >
Victoria: Libraries check in 1,000 lbs of food for food banks
The Greater Victoria Public Libraries brought in 1,000 pounds of food for food banks across the region with their Food for Fines program. Watch more >
