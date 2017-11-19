REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Emotional celebration of life honours fallen police officer

Thousands of first responders and citizens have gathered in Abbotsford today to honour fallen officer Const. John Davidson. See more >

Volunteers use drones in search of missing North Okanagan women

The search for missing women in the North Okanagan and Shuswap took to the skies on Saturday. See more >

Sailors set to deck the hulls for annual Sea of Lights

The annual lighted ship parade is only a few weeks away, with thousands of lights expected to take to the open waters. See more >

Downtown Chilliwack mural celebrates local artist

Davis Graham, or Pencil Fingerz, completed his very public art project showcasing the Fraser Valley city as he sees it. See more >

Fan expo attracts wacky, weird and wonderful cosplay

Dressed up or down, fans all all ages were in Vancouver recently, transporting into a world of magic, costume and fun. See more >

Previous story
Tips for keeping your personal data safe, from the experts

Just Posted

‘An officer and a gentleman’: Const. John Davidson is laid to rest

Thousands attend memorial service for slain Abbotsford Police officer

Pedestrian struck in Maple Ridge

14-year-old girl hit on Burnett Street at Lougheed Highway

Funeral honouring fallen police officer Const. John Davidson begins

Thousands march in procession to memorial

Win big in new year with Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation lottery

Grand prize of $20,000 for lucky winner

Tributes continue for Maple Ridge man killed in accident

Community takes to social media to express condolences for inspirational young man.

Friendship benches donated to two Maple Ridge schools

Benches promote empathy, friendship and self esteem at school

VIDEO: Coquihalla closed both directions near Merritt

Detours are available via Hwy. 8 and Hwy. 1

VIDEO: The Last Jedi is going to be the longest ‘Star Wars’ movie yet

Newest movie in the franchise will beat Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

PHOTOS: Procession and funeral for Const. John Davidson

Thousands attended celebration of life for Abbotsford police officer

B.C. Liberal leadership candidates debate different paths for party

Third debate held Sunday, Nov. 19 at Nanaimo’s Vancouver Island Conference Centre

Apology to Canadians persecuted for being gay coming Nov. 28: Trudeau

Thousands were fired from the military, RCMP and public service because of their sexual orientation

Heavy rains, winds hit B.C.’s south coast

Localized flooding, gusts up to 70 km/hr expected for the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island

High winds cancel slew of BC Ferries sailings

Travel to and from Victoria and Vancouver as well as Northern Gulf Islands affected

Most Read

  • REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

    In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.