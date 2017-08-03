‘Smaugust’ hides Mount Baker behind wildfire smoke

The Fraser Valley has been seeing the poorest air quality in the Lower Mainland this week

Recent smoke from wildfires burning in B.C.’s central and southern Interior has brought what some are calling “Smaugust” into the Lower Mainland.

A photo posted on Reddit shows the view of Mount Baker becoming invisible before thick smoke in the Fraser Valley.

The three photos – on a clear day, Monday and Tuesday – were taken in Abbotsford, according to the user who posted it, named azdesign.

Metro Vancouver issued an air quality advisory on Monday, with the Fraser Valley seeing the poorest air quality in the Lower Mainland Wednesday.