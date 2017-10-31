Spooky Hack: Here’s where to find the best candy in your ‘hood

Here’s where to go for Lower Mainland trick-or-treaters

Wondering where the best spots are to take your tykes trick-or-treating?

Well, wonder no more. The crew behind CensusMappers, a website that makes themed maps based on Statistics Canada data, has updated their trick-or-treat maps for 2017.

There’s two versions; one for those taking their kids on the hunt for candy and one for those staying home to dole out the goods.

The trick-or-treat density map calculates how many three to 14-year-old kids live in any particular neighbourhood and uses that as a measure of how ready the residents are to hand out candy.

The trick-or-treat onslaught map, on the other hand, measures the number of children of prime trick-or-treat age per doorbell in each area:

Spooky Hack: Here's where to find the best candy in your 'hood

Here's where to go for Lower Mainland trick-or-treaters

