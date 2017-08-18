Sport Canadian attire for $1.50 admission into the Fair at the PNE

For many who staycation during the summer, the Fair at the PNE and Playland are seasonal staples to those young and old.

The fair is kicking off its two-week run with $1.50 admission this weekend for anyone who wears red or clothes with maple leafs on Aug. 19 and 20 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

In it’s 107th annual fete, the Fair at the PNE is continuing some of the same notable performances, including the President’s Choice SuperDogs, daily parades and a nightly Unbelievable magic show.

And for those not interested in the rides throughout Playland, there’s plenty of unique food options including crispy chicken feet on a stick, deep fried pizza bites, Oreo rice pudding and a rolled ice cream waffle taco.

Rick Springfield, Mother Mother, ZZ Top and the Gipsy Kings are among concert highlights at this year’s fair, as well as Chicago, Huey Lewis and the News, Tom Cochrane and Red Rider, The Doobie Brothers, the B-52s, Colin James, High Valley, Billy Currington and a two-night iHeartRadio Beach Ball.

New to the PNE this year is a Hockey Hall of Fame exhibit at the Garden Auditorium, featuring 5,000 square feet of hockey-related artifacts, photos, video and more.

Also new to the fair is a Northern Light Sky “electric experience” display (nightly at 10:30 p.m.), a Toytopia showcase of retro games and toys in the Rollerland building, and Xtreme Bugs, described as “an outdoor imaginative immersive experience” featuring 19 giant animatronic models and more than 100 static creatures.

Attractions returning to the PNE this summer include Craft Beer Fest (now also featuring local wineries), the PNE Prize Home, the PNE Donut Dash fun run, Kidz Discovery Farm, Farm Country, the BCAA ToonCity, a Learn to Fish at the Fair pond and Dueling Pianos at the Celebration Plaza beer garden.

Special weekend events:

Heroes Weekend – Aug. 19 and 20

11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Festival Park

The Fair is honoured to salute the first responders. See a number of different ambulance, firefighter, police, RCMP, search and rescue, and Coast Guard vehicles on display the entire weekend.

Hot Vancouver Nights Car Showcase – Aug. 22 to 25

11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Festival Park

For all the car lovers out there. The Hot Vancouver Nights Car Showcase, presented by 360 Fabrication Inc., will showcase classic cars and hot rods in Vancouver.

Spirit of India Summer Festival – Aug. 26 and 27

11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Festival Park

This summer festival is presented by the Gujarati Society of BC. It celebrates the best of South Asian culture.

Fall for Local Summer Market – Aug. 23 to Sept. 3

11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Festival Park

The Fall for Local Summer Market is a pop up market filled with local entrepreneurs displaying a number of products including jewellery and clothing. Local vendors include: Tamara Phillips ART, Granola Girl, Luna Nectar and more.

Caribbean Carnival – Sept. 4

11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Festival Park

The Caribbean Carnival is presented by the Trinidad & Tobago Cultural Society of BC., bringing rhythm, art and costumes of the Trinidad and Tobago culture. Featuring III steel band, parade of costumes, limbo dancing and arts and crafts.