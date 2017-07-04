Two of Canada’s priciest homes in South Surrey: list

The most expensive house is still in Vancouver, but suburb costs are getting closer

House prices in South Surrey are creeping up on Vancouver, according to data from Point2Homes.

A lofty $28 million will buy you a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in South Surrey’s Ocean Park neighbourhood, the real estate agency said Monday. It comes 314 feet of waterfront view right on Boundary Bay.

You can pick up another five-bedroom, seven-bathroom property on 180 Street for only $27 million. Bonus – it sits on 16 acres so if hobby farming is your thing, this is the home for you.

The most expensive home in Canada, according to this list anyway, still goes to Vancouver. A 21,977-square-foot mansion in the Spanish Banks neighbourhood is on the market for $68 million — more than $10 million more than the next expensive home.

If living in amongst the hustle and bustle isn’t for you, $30 million gets you an oasis in its own private peninsula on Seaside Drive in West Vancouver. The property boasts 650 feet of private shoreline, a pool and its own boat and boathouse.

Can’t afford that? Some South Surrey grads have the perfect $2017 mansion for you. But if you’re really strapped for cash, there’s still hope: a $375 laneway home in Vancouver’s Kerrisdale neighbourhood.

