Vancouver Park Board deflates proposed balloon ban

Commissioner had argued plastic and latex harm landfills, pose risks to animals and children

The Vancouver Park Board has put a pin in the controversial proposal to restrict balloons from city parks.

Children’s performers, including clowns, showed up at the meeting on Monday night to protest the motion commissioner Stuart Mackinnon put forward last week.

Mackinnon had said latex and plastic balloons put a burden on Vancouver’s landfills and beaches, and posed a risk to “naturally curious animals” and children who might accidentally consume the products.

The commissioners voted 5-2 against the proposed ban. An amendment, which would only ban helium balloons, failed 4-3.

