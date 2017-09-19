Vancouver urban farm combines agriculture with social goals

Downtown Eastside farm employs local residents

  • Tue Sep 19th, 2017 7:30pm
  • Buzz

Sole Food Street Farms co-founder Michael Ableman says the farm in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside aims to employ local residents while growing good produce.

One supervisor says working there helped turn his life around.

The Canadian Press

