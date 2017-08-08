VIDEO: Deadpool 2 begins filming in streets of Vancouver

Ryan Reynolds stopped between scenes to take pictures with Vancouver police officers Tuesday

Deadpool is taking a break from the X-Mansion and hitting the streets of Vancouver this week.

Lead actor Ryan Reynolds caused quite the buzz on social media while filming Deadpool 2 in the streets of downtown Tuesday.

While visiting with fans he snapped a photo with a group of Vancouver police officers and took to Twitter to thank them for helping re-route traffic so the crew could film the movie – jokingly calling it Spider-Man.

Thank you #VPD. And the great people of Vancouver for putting up with road closures and traffic delays as we film Spider-Man downtown. pic.twitter.com/EweL1TtM2k — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 8, 2017

Crews were also filming in Victoria in June, at Royal Roads University. The sequel is set for release next year.