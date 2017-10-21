VIDEO: Sears liquidation sales continue across B.C.

Sears Canada began its liquidation sales at its stores across the country Thursday.
The sales are expected to last between 10 to 14 weeks, ranging from 20 to 50 per cent.
With files from The Canadian Press.
Sales are expected to continue into the New Year
Sears Canada began its liquidation sales at its stores across the country Thursday.
The sales are expected to last between 10 to 14 weeks, ranging from 20 to 50 per cent.
With files from The Canadian Press.
City rejects proposals as bids fail to meet city’s purchasing and procurement policy
Lock in for Love fundraiser set for Sunday, Oct. 22 from noon to 5 p.m.
I was not at all tempted to shout-out the sad news on Facebook or Twitter.
The suit from Ocean Park Ford emulates what it’s like to get behind the wheel after drinking
Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, returned to work Thursday
Students in health-related studies to take course, workshop to help better serve Aboriginal people
‘It was a real good hockey game by our group,’ Canucks coach Travis Green said.
A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch
Police have not connected arrest to search at Salmon River Road property
Searchers from across the province look for Frances Brown who has been missing since Oct. 14.
Up to 37 scholarships are awarded each year to students throughout British Columbia
The video was taken in northern Ontario and posted to YouTube by Dan Nystedt.
Would-be residents can purchase parcels of land overlooking a nine-hole golf course for $500
Ophthalmologists warn ink can be carried throughout the eye and pose a greater risk to the organ
A Qualicum Beach city councillor left a bag of dog poop on a bylaw officer’s desk, later apologizes.
New program aims to help youth self-diagnose with online exercise or coach
Two locations in Buffalo, N.Y., will serve the new drink
Woman hit by electric scooter dies in Coquitlam, man’s sentencing in Surrey death postponed and more