VIDEO: Do you know what Vancouver looked like in 1966?

Take a trip back in time with this video pieced together from photos taken more than 50 years ago.

Ready to step back in time?

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has released its latest video in their series: BC Road Trip Time Machine, and this one chronicles the journey from Horseshoe Bay to New Westminster in 1966.

The video is put together from archival footage as it meanders through West Vancouver and over the Lions Gate Bridge, into downtown Vancouver along Georgia Street, up Main and out along Kingsway.

“From boxy station wagons to $0.39-per gallon gas, this video provides us with a nostalgic snapshot into B.C.’s past, before high-rise buildings filled Vancouver’s downtown core,” states a release from the Province.

Back in 1966, the ministry (then called the Highways Department), began a photo project to chronicle all 9,000 kilometres of B.C. roads, from Fort St. John to Vancouver Island. They had a camera that took still images every 26 metres and rigged it to the dash of a car; those photos were then put together into a single film.

According to the Province, this was done to save engineers time by allowing them to monitor road conditions without travelling to the various sites, and plan safety improvement projects from their headquarters in Victoria.

Nowadays they use a specialized van equipped with computers, lasers, GPS and high definition cameras to collect information about highways and roads.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. boy looks to add new word to Webster’s dictionary

Just Posted

Snow coming for Lower Mainland

Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Sea-to-Sky all expecting at least a few centimetres

Death of woman found at Langley dumpster fire scene ‘not suspicious’

A toxicology report has been ordered to determine whether the woman died of an overdose

Man involved in hit-and-run murder of wife sentenced to 10 years

Iqbal Gill of Abbotsford among four men charged in plot to kill Kulwinder Gill

Chilliwack school district posts plan for sexual orientation talks

Issue kicked off by earlier Facebook post from trustee Neufeld

Gas prices jump overnight in Lower Mainland

It’s as high as 144.9 cents in some parts of Vancouver

Forecast snow means busy days for Lower Mainland tire shops

Chilliwack shop owner talks about who needs snow tires and who doesn’t

Greater Vancouver Zoo plans new buildings, parking lot

Animal farm applying to ALC for non-farm use to facilitate upgrades

Unselfish Morrison relishes set-up role

‘Pass-first’ Morrison fitting in well with Giants

VIDEO: Do you know what Vancouver looked like in 1966?

Take a trip back in time with this video pieced together from photos taken more than 50 years ago.

Movie about murdered B.C. teen Maple Batalia debuts this month

Documentary film at Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival

Column: Fireworks not the only reason to tune into school board meetings

Chilliwack trustees take step to be more transparent just as discussions around table heat up

Technical review of George Massey Tunnel underway

The independent review is expected to take six months

Victoria child given pot gummies on Halloween

Police warn parents after a trick-or-treater came home with marijuana gummies.

Russia hackers had targets worldwide

The Russian hackers who targeted the U.S. presidential election had targets outside Hillary Clinton’s campaign

Most Read