Rotary Duck Race Sunday in Maple Ridge

  • posted Aug 4, 2016 at 9:00 AM
The sixth annual Rotary Duck Race is on Sunday along the Alouette River.

The event goes from noon to 2 p.m., by Maple Ridge Park on 232nd Street. The race starts at 1 p.m.

In all, 10,000 rubber ducks will be released. The cost is $10 per duck.

Money raised goes to youth groups in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Prizes include a 2015 Dodge Dart SE, courtesy of Maple Ridge Chrysler, $1,000 cash, as well as a $1,000 shopping spree from Mark’s, a furniture package from BrandSource Fuller Watson valued at $1,000, 10 rounds of golf and five carts, from Meadow Gardens Golf Club, and a 40-inch flat screen television from Haney Sewing and Sound.

• Purchase tickets at Valley Fair Mall or Haney Farmers' Market, as well as Mark’s, Haney Sewing and Sound, and Canadian Tire.

 

