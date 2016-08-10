RCMP looking for owners of electronics

Police recovered a number of electronics, such as laptop computers, portable DVD players, portable GPS, cameras, and video cameras.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for the legal owners of electronics that are believed to be stolen.

Police have come into possession of a number of electronics, such as laptop computers, portable DVD players, portable GPS, cameras, and video cameras, that investigators believe are stolen property.

“The items were seized during a vehicle check back in July of this year, but so far no owners have been identified," Cpl. Amanda Harnett said. "This was after an extensive search of the police data base.”

• If you have been a recent victim of a theft of electronics, and can identify your property, please call Cst. Dodgson at 604-476-6933, or email rm.inquiries@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.