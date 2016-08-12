Maple Ridge man joins ride for cancer

Dwayne Martin’s mother passed away from cancer.

Even before Dwayne Martin’s mother passed away from cancer he had decided he wanted to make a difference.

It was early in the year when the Maple Ridge resident decided to sign up for the Ride to Conquer Cancer and thought it would be great if he could raise $5,000 for the cause.

But after only three weeks of campaigning in February, he had already surpassed his goal.

Martin will be doing the 200-kilometre ride at the end of August in memory of his mother, who passed away from colon cancer on April 12 and his father’s best friend who passed away on February 26 of pancreatic cancer.

He will also be doing it for his father-in-law who was diagnosed with esophageal cancer and is in hospice receiving palliative care.

Martin has been preparing for the ride by cycling to and from work every day and he is also a member of the Ridge Meadows volunteer bike patrol.

Now Martin is hoping to raise $10,000 before the ride.

The Ride to Conquer Cancer takes place Aug. 27-28 and is a two-day cycling event from Vancouver to Seattle, WA.

• To find out more about the ride or to donate to Martin go to http://www.conquercancer.ca.