Farm festival at Pitt Meadows corn maze

The festival will be at Meadows Maze in Pitt Meadows and feature musical performances.

Hopcott’s Meadows Maze will be holding a farm festival to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Pitt Meadows family’s meat shop.

The festival will feature live performances by local artists Jojo Mason and Kiérah.

Mason is a country music artist based out of Victoria. His debut single, called It’s All Good, was released in 2015 and reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Canada Country chart. His second single, called Good Kinda Love, was released in November of 2015 and a third single, Red Dress, was released earlier this year.

Kiérah Raymond is a Celtic fiddle performer with 13 years of classical training. Her first two CDs, Irish Madness and A Fiddle Affair, were nominated for Canadian Folk Music Awards in 2008 and 2010. Her third CD, called Stonemason’s Daughter, netted her a 2013 Canadian Folk Music Award for Young Performer of the Year.

Raymond has also written and published British Columbia’s first book of all original fiddle tunes, called Kiérah’s Collection.

In addition to the musical performances, admission will include full access to the Meadows Corn Maze, slide, petting zoo, pig races and corn cannon.

The 17th annual corn maze has been designed in honour of the meat shop’s 10th anniversary, with a butcher holding a big cleaver, cutting boards, hanging sausages and meats and the new building.

The Hopcott Farm Festival takes place Aug. 20 at Meadows Corn Maze, 13672 Reichenbach Road.