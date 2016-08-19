MEND for healthier kids

The 10-week program encourages kids to be more active.

Registration is coming up for MEND, a free program to help families with children work towards a healthier and active lifestyle.

MEND, which stands for Mind, Exercise, Nutrition, Do it!, is for families with children ages seven to 13 who need help achieving healthier behaviours.

It consists of 10 weeks of group physical activity and healthy eating sessions. Participants will learn how to make healthier food choices, become more physically active and reduce screen time. They will engage in group sessions that show how small changes can make a big difference. There will be practical food demonstrations, label reading tips and activity-based games. They will also be able to discuss their successes and challenges with trained program leaders.

MEND in Maple Ridge will start in late September from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Golden Ears Elementary, 23124 118th Avenue.

• Contact Kathryn Rieu at 604-467-7453 or go to mend@mapleridge.ca.