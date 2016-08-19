Metis family dance party coming

Learn two to three traditional dances.

Learn the traditional dances of the Métis at a family dance party.

Participants will learn two to three traditional dances and then be able to socialize with music and dance for the rest of the night.

Children are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are $6 each or $20 for a family of four.

The Metis Family Dance Party takes place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the ACT, 11944 Haney Place, downtown Maple Ridge.

• For more information call 604-476-2787.